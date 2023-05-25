RBSE, Ajmer Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2023 OUT: Official website crashed, alternate ways to check

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer has crashed and it is showing an error. This technical glitch may have occurred due to heavy traffic. The Rajasthan Class 12 arts board result 2023 was declared 3:15 pm today for the Arts stream at the official website-- rajresults.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the RBSE, Ajmer official website for any further updates.

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023: How to check

To check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts result, candidates should go to the official website --rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says, "Senior Secondary (Arts)- 2023 result

The RBSE Class 12 arts result will reflect on the computer screen

Check your result

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Read: RBSE, Ajmer Class 12 (Arts) Result 2023 in less than an hour: Check Direct link of the Rajasthan board 12th result here

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023: Alternate websites to check

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

results.gov.in.

RBSE Class 12th result 2023: Here’s how to check via SMS

To check the result via SMS, enter ‘RJ12’ space ‘ROLL NUMBER’ and send the message to 5676750 or 56263. The result will soon be sent to the phone.

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker