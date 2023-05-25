Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

RBSE, Ajmer Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2023 OUT: Official website crashed, alternate ways to check

Rajasthan RBSE, Ajmer Class 12 arts Result 2023 is now out and the official website has crashed. The Rajasthan Board official website is showing error, probably due to heavy traffic. Candidates can check the Rajasthan Board result 2023 at the official website-- rajresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

RBSE, Ajmer Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2023 OUT: Official website crashed, alternate ways to check
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer has crashed and it is showing an error. This technical glitch may have occurred due to heavy traffic. The Rajasthan Class 12 arts board result 2023 was declared 3:15 pm today for the Arts stream at the official website-- rajresults.nic.in.  Candidates are advised to check the RBSE, Ajmer official website for any further updates. 

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023: How to check 

  • To check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts result, candidates should go to the official website --rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that says, "Senior Secondary (Arts)- 2023 result
  • The RBSE Class 12 arts result will reflect on the computer screen
  • Check your result 
  • Download and take a printout for future reference. 

Read: RBSE, Ajmer Class 12 (Arts) Result 2023 in less than an hour: Check Direct link of the Rajasthan board 12th result here

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023: Alternate websites to check 

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in.

RBSE Class 12th result 2023: Here’s how to check via SMS

To check the result via SMS, enter ‘RJ12’ space ‘ROLL NUMBER’ and send the message to 5676750 or 56263. The result will soon be sent to the phone.

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker

  • Download the Digilocker app from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.
  • Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, email id, and Aadhar number
  • Create a password and click on submit.
  • Login using your required information.
  • Click on the RBSE under the ‘education’ tab.
  • Select the option of 12th exam result 2022.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Maharashtra MSBSHSE class 12th result DIRECT LINK
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.