RBSE, Ajmer Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2023 OUT: Official website crashed, alternate ways to check

The official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer has crashed and it is showing an error. This technical glitch may have occurred due to heavy traffic. The Rajasthan Class 12 arts board result 2023 was declared 3:15 pm today for the Arts stream at the official website-- rajresults.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the RBSE, Ajmer official website for any further updates.
RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023: How to check
RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023: Alternate websites to check
RBSE Class 12th result 2023: Here’s how to check via SMS
To check the result via SMS, enter ‘RJ12’ space ‘ROLL NUMBER’ and send the message to 5676750 or 56263. The result will soon be sent to the phone.
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker