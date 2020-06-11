Headlines

RBSE admit card 2020: RBSE 10th , 12th admit card released, check @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

t is to be noted that RBSE 12th exam will be conducted from June 18 to June 30. While the RBSE 10th exam will be held from June 27 to June 30.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020, 08:51 AM IST

RBSE admit card 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the 10th admit card and 12th admit card for the Rajasthan Board Exams. Students can download the admit card from the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

More than 20 lakh students will be attending the RBSE exams this year. 

The Rajasthan Board has increased the number of exam centres keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic. As schools are opening up to conduct state, and national level board examinations, social distancing for students have become a primary concern for these institutions.

Moreover, it is mandatory for all students to carry their RBSE admit card to the exam centres.

It is to be noted that RBSE 12th exam will be conducted from June 18 to June 30. While the RBSE 10th exam will be held from June 27 to June 30.

Here are the steps to download the RBSE admit card 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the Admit Card link-'RBSE Hall Ticket 2020 Download', provided under news update.

Step 3. A new page will appear, enter roll number and date of birth.

Step 4. Click on the submit button.

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference. 

