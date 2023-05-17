RBSE 8th Result 2023: Step-by-step process to check Rajasthan Board Class 8th Results via DigiLocker app, website, SMS

File Photo

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 is all set to be declared today - May 17, 2023, at 12 pm. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Ajmer will announce the results today for close to 13 lakh students. According to the RBSE 8th Result 2023 date, and time shared by the State school education minister Bulaki Das Kalla, the results will be out at 12 pm today.

Students who appeared for the exam will require their roll number and date of birth to log in to the official website and download their results.

Apart from the official website - www.https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/, students will also be able to check their results via SMS and DigiLocker.

READ | WhatsApp listening to your privates conversations, secretly 'spying' on you? Here's the truth

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Check Rajasthan Board Class 8th Results via SMS

Step 1: Type RESULT <space> RAJ8<Roll number>

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: An SMS alert will be sent to the designated phone number as a result.

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Check Rajasthan Board Class 8th Results via DigiLocker

Step 1: To check the RBSE 8th Result 2023, one has to first register on Digilocker.

Step 2: For online application, first go to the official website- www.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 3: Apart from the website, go to Digilocker App.

Step 4: On the next page, go to the Board Results section.

READ | RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 to be announced today: Know official timing, how to download marksheet online

Step 5: Students can go to RBSE Result and register with the help of their roll number.

Step 6: After the declaration of the result, you will be able to check the mark sheet directly.

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Websites to check Rajasthan Board Class 8th Results

www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

www.rajresults.nic.in

www.rajshaladarpan.nic.in

www.indiaresults.com

www.examresults.net

RBSE will not announce the toppers list this year as well. There is also no announcement of a press conference so the results will only be issued online.