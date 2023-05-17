Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 to be announced today: Know official timing, how to download marksheet online

On May 17 (today), the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the results for class 8th. Bulaki Das Kalla, the state's minister of school education, tweeted the date of the Rajasthan RBSE 8th result announcement. Students may get their class 8 results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in after they are announced at 12 PM.

About 13 lakh pupils registered for the Rajasthan class 8 examinations in 2023. The total eighth-grade pass rate in Rajasthan for the previous academic year was 95.5%. In 2022, over 12.63 lakh students took the class eighth final exams.

According to a tweet by State school education minister Bulaki Das Kalla, “The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination.”

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023: Websites to check results

8th-grade board test candidates can get their results online whenever they are made available. Check the list of websites listed below for students to access their Rajasthan RBSE class 8th marksheet:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023: How to download marksheet online?

- Login to the official websites, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

- Select the Rajasthan class 8th result link on the webpage.

- Enter the necessary information a registration or roll number

- A window will display the grade sheet.

- Save it and print a copy for your records.

