RBSE 8th Board Result 2019: Class 8 Result to be announced today at 4 pm on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The result of Class 8 will be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan(RBSE) today. Students can visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results.

The Class 8 board examination was conducted from March 14 to March 29.

Last year, 12.74 lakh students appeared for the examination out of which 5.87 lakh were female candidates and 6.87 were lakh male candidates.

The result was declared on June 8, 2018.

11.5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year.

Govind Singh Dotasra, the education minister of state, confirmed the timings of result via tweet.

Follow the steps to check RBSE 8th Result Date

1 Visit the official site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2 Click on the result link available on the home page.

3 Now, enter the registration number or roll number to get the result.

4 Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5 Check and download the page for further reference.

For more details, students can visit the official website.