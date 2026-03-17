FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vicky Kaushal faces massive backlash for making ‘wife jokes’ about Katrina Kaif, fans says 'so disgusting'

Dhurandhar 3 on the cards, Dhurandhar The Revenge ends with hint of Part 3? Director Aditya Dhar decides to choose...

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board to announce results soon; Check date, steps to download scorecard here

Mojtaba Khamenei is gay, in relationship with man? Report says Donald Trump was left shocked, contained laughter at US Intelligence's new claim

Gurugram to Vadodara in just 10 hours: India's first 8-lane tunnel on Delhi-Mumbai expressway will open soon, to cut travel time between these cities, check details

Delhi Shocker: Chilling video of man shooting himself in chest while his friend records goes viral: 'Kya kar diya tune'

Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate amid US-Iran war, know about Dimona nuclear research centre and Jericho missile

Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics

Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid US-Israel-Iran war; Crude oil price remains elevated

Amid US-Iran war, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao team up with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to avert this crisis: 'We are working closely with Government'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vicky Kaushal faces massive backlash for making ‘wife jokes’ about Katrina Kaif, fans says 'so disgusting'

Vicky Kaushal faces massive backlash for making ‘wife jokes’ about Katrina Kaif

Dhurandhar 3 on the cards, Dhurandhar The Revenge ends with hint of Part 3? Director Aditya Dhar decides to choose...

Dhurandhar 3 on the cards, Dhurandhar The Revenge ends with hint of Part 3?

Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded

Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded

Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian

Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’

Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board to announce results soon; Check date, steps to download scorecard here

The RBSE Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 4, 2026, while the Class 5 exams took place from February 20 to March 5, 2026.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 11:43 AM IST

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board to announce results soon; Check date, steps to download scorecard here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, is set to announce the results for Class 5 and Class 8 by March 24, as discussed in a recent meeting with officials. Although the final confirmation from the RBSE is still pending, students are eagerly awaiting the announcement.

The results will be available on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in, where students can access their scorecards by entering their roll number in the result login window.

Exam schedule and registered students

The RBSE Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 4, 2026, while the Class 5 exams took place from February 20 to March 5, 2026. Approximately 26 lakh students have registered for the exams, and they can check their results on the aforementioned websites. Additionally, the RBSE results updates for Classes 5 and 8 are available at for free.

What is the passing criteria?

To pass the RBSE Class 5th and 8th board exams, students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate. If a student scores below 33 per cent in more than two subjects, they will be considered as failed and may need to repeat the academic year.

How to Check RBSE Class 5 and 8 results?

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 2026 result link

Step 3: Click on the RBSE 5th and 8th result 2026 link

Step 4: Log in using the District and Captcha

Step 5: The Class 5/ Class 8 marksheets will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference 

Step 7: The results will display the candidates' marks, and students are advised to download or take a screenshot for future reference.

Meanwhil, last year, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 5 results on May 30, with students achieving an overall pass percentage of 97.47 per cent

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vicky Kaushal faces massive backlash for making ‘wife jokes’ about Katrina Kaif, fans says 'so disgusting'
Vicky Kaushal faces massive backlash for making ‘wife jokes’ about Katrina Kaif
Dhurandhar 3 on the cards, Dhurandhar The Revenge ends with hint of Part 3? Director Aditya Dhar decides to choose...
Dhurandhar 3 on the cards, Dhurandhar The Revenge ends with hint of Part 3?
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board to announce results soon; Check date, steps to download scorecard here
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board to announce results soon
Mojtaba Khamenei is gay, in relationship with man? Report says Donald Trump was left shocked, contained laughter at US Intelligence's new claim
Mojtaba Khamenei is gay, in relationship with man? Donald Trump was left shocked
Gurugram to Vadodara in just 10 hours: India's first 8-lane tunnel on Delhi-Mumbai expressway will open soon, to cut travel time between these cities, check details
Gurugram to Vadodara in just 10 hours: India's first 8-lane tunnel on Delhi-Mumb
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement