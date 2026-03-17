RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board to announce results soon; Check date, steps to download scorecard here

The RBSE Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 4, 2026, while the Class 5 exams took place from February 20 to March 5, 2026.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, is set to announce the results for Class 5 and Class 8 by March 24, as discussed in a recent meeting with officials. Although the final confirmation from the RBSE is still pending, students are eagerly awaiting the announcement.

The results will be available on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in, where students can access their scorecards by entering their roll number in the result login window.

Exam schedule and registered students

The RBSE Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 4, 2026, while the Class 5 exams took place from February 20 to March 5, 2026. Approximately 26 lakh students have registered for the exams, and they can check their results on the aforementioned websites. Additionally, the RBSE results updates for Classes 5 and 8 are available at for free.

What is the passing criteria?

To pass the RBSE Class 5th and 8th board exams, students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate. If a student scores below 33 per cent in more than two subjects, they will be considered as failed and may need to repeat the academic year.

How to Check RBSE Class 5 and 8 results?

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 2026 result link

Step 3: Click on the RBSE 5th and 8th result 2026 link

Step 4: Log in using the District and Captcha

Step 5: The Class 5/ Class 8 marksheets will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference



Step 7: The results will display the candidates' marks, and students are advised to download or take a screenshot for future reference.

Meanwhil, last year, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 5 results on May 30, with students achieving an overall pass percentage of 97.47 per cent