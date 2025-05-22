Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2025: Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Class 12th result today, 22nd May, 2025, on Thursday at 5 PM. Know step by step guide to check result and download rajasthan board result marksheets and other details

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 12th result today, 22nd May, 2025, on Thursday at 5 PM. Students who have appeared for the class 12th RBSE Examination can check their results on the official website of RBSE- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Steps to check RBSE 12th Result 2025:

-Visit the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

-Open the link according to your stream-Science, Arts, Commerce

-Log in with personal details like roll number and date of birth

-Submit the details and click to check Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2025

In the RBSE class 12 examintion, a total of 8,93,616 students registered in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Among these, 2,73,984 students gave the exam from the Science stream, 28,250 from Commerce, and 5,87,475 from Arts. Apart from this, 3,907 also resgisteted for the Varishtha Upadhyay examination.

To pass the Rajasthan Board class 12th examination, students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject and overall aggregate.