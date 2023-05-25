RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER Arts result DECLARED, know how to check online

File photo

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education to announce the result of RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Exam 2023 today (May 25). The BSER Arts results will be declared at 3:15 pm. Once released, Class 12 Arts stream results will be available on the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The State Education Minister B.D Kalla to release the results at the press conference. The Board conducted the class 12th examination from March 9 to April 12, 2023. RBSE class 12th Arts result 2023: More than 7 lakh candidates registered for exam.

RBSE 12th Arts result 2023: Where to check marks

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts result 2023: Steps to download marksheet