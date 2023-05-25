Search icon
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER Arts result DECLARED, know how to check online

Once released, Class 12 Arts stream result will be available on the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

File photo

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education to announce the result of RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Exam 2023 today (May 25). The BSER Arts results will be declared at 3:15 pm. Once released, Class 12 Arts stream results will be available on the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The State Education Minister B.D Kalla to release the results at the press conference. The Board conducted the class 12th examination from March 9 to April 12, 2023. RBSE class 12th Arts result 2023: More than 7 lakh candidates registered for exam. 

RBSE 12th Arts result 2023: Where to check marks

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 
  • rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts result 2023: Steps to download marksheet

  • Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RBSE Result 2023 link 
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022.
  • Enter the required login details and click on submit.
  • RBSE result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.

