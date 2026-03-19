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Rajasthan RBSE Board 10th Result: Matric results to not release on March 20

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will not release the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 on March 20, 2026, Friday, as scheduled earlier. The Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 date has been postponed.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 10th Result: Matric results to not release on March 20
Rajasthan RBSE Board 10th Result to not release on March 20
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The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will not release the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 on March 20, 2026, Friday, as scheduled earlier. The Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 date has been postponed, and the new date has not yet been announced but will be soon. 

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check and download their results after being declared on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov. and rajasthan.gov.in. When the result is ready, RBSE will host a press conference to announce the RBSE 10th results 2026.

In 2026, nearly 10 lakh students appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their results. Additionally, students can check their RBSE 10th result and pass status also on the IE Education portal. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 28 throughout the state. 

How to Download RBSE 10th Result 2026 PDF?

Students can follow the given instructions to download the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link available.

Step 3: Enter the roll number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Class 10th RBSE Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the marksheet and keep it safe for future reference.

Students can also check their results via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website or app.

Step 2: Sign Up/Log In. New users sign up with Aadhaar.

Step 3: Navigate to the 'Education' section or search for 'Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan' (BSER/RBSE).

Step 4: Select 'Class X Mark Sheet/Result 2026'.

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number or Aadhaar Number and the year (2026). Click 'Get Document'.

Step 6: The result/mark sheet will be displayed. Download and save it.

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to be considered qualified.

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