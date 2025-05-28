Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2025: The Board announced the Class 10 board exam results. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar will participate in the press conference via VC from Kota and announce the results.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan released the RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 on May 28, 2025. Students who took the matric examinations can check and download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board held a press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results and State Education Minister Madan Dilawar participated in the press conference via VC from Kota and announced the results.

Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma, along with other officers, will also be present at the press conference.

Along with the results, board officials will also provide additional details such as the pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and more.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: ​How to Download Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan elementary education website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajreuslts.com

Step 2: On the landing page, click on ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Click on the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result link

Step 4: Feed your details like RBSE 10th Result roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Your RBSE 10th Result 2025 marksheet will appear

Step 7: Check your details and download for future use

RBSE 10th result 2025: How can you check the RBSE 10th result via SMS?

Candidates can follow the given instructions to get their RBSE 10th Result 2025 offline when the official websites are crashing or for the students living in low connectivity areas:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type "RJ10<space>Roll Number"

Step 3: Send it to 5676750 or 56263

Step 4: RBSE 10th result 2025 mark sheet will be sent to your number

Meanwhile, this year a total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination. This year, the RBSE had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025.