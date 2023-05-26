RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board BSER 10th Result likely today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

File photo

RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the RBSE 10th result for 2023 soon. As per various media reports, Rajasthan Board is likely to declare the result of the RBSE class 10th exam 2023 today (May 26) at 4 PM. However, no official announcement has been released yet regarding the date and timing of the RBSE 10th result.

Once released, students can download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE has already released the Class 12th Board Results on May 18 for the Science and Commerce streams.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps to check Ajmer Board Class 10th Result