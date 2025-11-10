FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private

After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital - Watch viral video

Bihar Election 2025: Ahead of Phase 2 voting, THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30 years, say, ‘people are coming back...’

Dharmendra LATEST health update: Bollywood’s He-Man still ‘under observation’; Sunny Deol, Hema Malini urge fans to pray for actor’s recovery

Delhi Blast: Old image from this country falsely linked to Red Fort explosion; here's the truth

Sonu Sood condemns 'tragic' car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, says 'look out for each other'

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Owner of Hyundai i20 car, where explosion took place, detained; check details

RBSE 10, 12 board exam BIG update: Examinations to be held twice a year; check eligibility, other details

Hema Malini says Dharmenda is 'being continuously monitored' as his health gets critical: 'I request you all to...'

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Date Announced: Exam to be held on..., call letter download LINK soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private

ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private

After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital - Watch viral video

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital

Bihar Election 2025: Ahead of Phase 2 voting, THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30 years, say, ‘people are coming back...’

Bihar Election 2025: THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

RBSE 10, 12 board exam BIG update: Examinations to be held twice a year; check eligibility, other details

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has made a major announcement regarding the board exams of classes 10 and 12. Rajasthan’s School Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, said that from the 2026-27 academic session, the board exams in the state will take place twice a year.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 10:34 PM IST

RBSE 10, 12 board exam BIG update: Examinations to be held twice a year; check eligibility, other details
RBSE 10, 12 board exam BIG update: Examinations to be held twice a year
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has made a major announcement regarding how the board examination will take place from the next academic session. The Rajasthan’s School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister, Madan Dilawar, announced that from the 2026-27 academic session, the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in the state will take place twice a year.  

Among the two exams, the first board examination for both classes will be compulsory, and those who qualify in the first examination can reappear for the second exam to improve their marks in up to three subjects.   

The initiative has been taken by RBSE to lessen the exam stress and improve results, the minister stated. 

What will happen to the new system? 

As part of the new system, all students must take the first examination, while the second examination will be optional. This will help students improve their results in both regular and supplementary subjects. If a student gives two exams, the one in which they performed better will be considered as the final result, the minister added. However, they must submit a valid medical certificate or receive authorisation from the district education officer.   

The RBSE 10th main exams and Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination will be held in February-March, and the second session exam will take place in May-June. The syllabus for both the exams will cover the entire course. 

“From the next academic session, the examinations of the Rajasthan Secondary Education Board will be conducted twice a year. The first examination will be compulsory for all students, while passed and supplementary students will be able to take the second chance examination in a maximum of three subjects to improve their marks,” Dilawar said. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private
ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private
After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital - Watch viral video
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital
Bihar Election 2025: Ahead of Phase 2 voting, THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30 years, say, ‘people are coming back...’
Bihar Election 2025: THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30
Dharmendra LATEST health update: Bollywood’s He-Man still ‘under observation’; Sunny Deol, Hema Malini urge fans to pray for actor’s recovery
Dharmendra LATEST health update: Bollywood’s He-Man still ‘under observation’
Delhi Blast: Old image from this country falsely linked to Red Fort explosion; here's the truth
Delhi Blast: Old image from this country falsely linked to Red Fort explosion
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE