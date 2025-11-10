RBSE 10, 12 board exam BIG update: Examinations to be held twice a year; check eligibility, other details

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has made a major announcement regarding the board exams of classes 10 and 12. Rajasthan’s School Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, said that from the 2026-27 academic session, the board exams in the state will take place twice a year.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has made a major announcement regarding how the board examination will take place from the next academic session. The Rajasthan’s School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister, Madan Dilawar, announced that from the 2026-27 academic session, the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in the state will take place twice a year.

Among the two exams, the first board examination for both classes will be compulsory, and those who qualify in the first examination can reappear for the second exam to improve their marks in up to three subjects.

The initiative has been taken by RBSE to lessen the exam stress and improve results, the minister stated.

What will happen to the new system?

As part of the new system, all students must take the first examination, while the second examination will be optional. This will help students improve their results in both regular and supplementary subjects. If a student gives two exams, the one in which they performed better will be considered as the final result, the minister added. However, they must submit a valid medical certificate or receive authorisation from the district education officer.

The RBSE 10th main exams and Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination will be held in February-March, and the second session exam will take place in May-June. The syllabus for both the exams will cover the entire course.

“From the next academic session, the examinations of the Rajasthan Secondary Education Board will be conducted twice a year. The first examination will be compulsory for all students, while passed and supplementary students will be able to take the second chance examination in a maximum of three subjects to improve their marks,” Dilawar said.