RBI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply for 25 Pharmacist posts at rbi.org.in, know selection process

RBI Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill 25 posts. The last date to apply is April 10, 2023.

Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications for 25 Pharmacists on a contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill 25 posts. The last date to apply is April 10, 2023. 

Category-wise vacancy details 

  • SC: 2
  • ST: 2
  • OBC: 6
  • EWS: 2 
  • Gen: 13
  • Total: 25

Eligibility Criteria: Matriculation or its equivalent examination. Applicant should possess the minimum qualification of a Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized University registered under Pharmacy Act 1948. Applicants with Bachelor's degree (B. Pharm) in Pharmacy can also apply for this post.

Experience: Applicant should be registered with Maharashtra State Pharmacy Council. Minimum experience of two years as a pharmacist. Experience with PSBs / PSUs / Government Organizations will be given preference. Applicant should have a basic working knowledge of computer

Selection Process:  The Bank will be conducting an interview for the shortlisted candidates. The Bank reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards etc. in order to limit the number of candidates to be called for interview. 

