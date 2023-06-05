RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Managerial and other posts at rbi.org.in, salary up to Rs 55000

File photo

The Reserve Bank of India, RBI is inviting applications for Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is June 20, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’: 1 post

Library Manager (Technical- Civil): 3 posts

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): 1 post

Professional (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’: 1 post

Pay Scale:

For Grade 'A' Officers: Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹44,500/-p.m. in a scale of ₹44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150(17 years) applicable

to Officers in Grade ‘A’.

For Grade 'B' Officers: Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹55,200/- p.m. in a scale of ₹55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850(2)-86550-3300(4)-99750(16 years) applicable to Officers in Grade ‘B’.

Important dates

Website Link Open for Registration of Applications and Payment of Fees/Intimation Charges: May 29, 2023 to June 20, 2023 (till 6.00 pm)

Date of Examination (except for Assistant Librarian in Grade ‘A’): July 23, 2023

How to apply: Candidates can apply on the official website, rbi.org.in.

Scheme of selection:

Selection is based on online exam Paper 1 objective type test and offline exam paper 2 descriptive type test followed by an interview.

Application fee: For GEN / OBC / EWS category, the application fee is Rs 600 +18% GST, for SC / ST/ PwBD category the application fee is Rs 100 +18% GST. The application fees should be paid through online mode.

RBI Recruitment 2023 Notification