RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 66 Consultants, other posts at rbi.org.in

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the bank i.e. rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is July 11, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Bank Jobs 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications for Consultants/Subject Specialists/Analysts posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the bank i.e. rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is July 11, 2023.  

RBI Bank Vacancy
Data Scientists: 3 posts
Data Engineer: 1 post
IT Security Expert: 10 posts
IT System Administrator- Department of Information Technology: 8 posts
IT Project Administrator- -Department of Information Technology: 6 posts
Network Administrator: 3 posts
Economist (Macroeconomic modelling): 1 post
Data Analyst (Applied Mathematics):1 post
Data Analyst (Applied Econometrics): 2 posts
Data Analyst (TABM/HANK Models): 2 posts
Analyst(Credit Risk): 1 post
Analyst (Market Risk): 1 post
Analyst (Liquidity Risk): 1 post
Sr. Analyst (Credit Risk): 1 post
Sr. Analyst (Market Risk); 1 post
Sr. Analyst (Liquidity Risk): 1 post
Analyst (Stress Testing): 2 posts
Analyst (Forex & Trade): 3 posts
IT – Cyber Security Analyst: 8 posts
Consultant – Accounting: 3 posts
IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts: 3 posts

Posts in DICGC
Consultant – Accounting / Tax: 1 post
Business Analyst: 1 post
Legal Consultant: 1 post
IT System Administrator: 1 post

RBI Bank Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification Here

Data Scientist: Candidate must have done Master's in Statistics/ Econometrics / Mathematics / Mathematical Statistics / Data Sciences / Finance / Economics. (Or) BE/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering from an Indian University recognized by Government bodies/ AICTE or a similar Foreign University / Institute.
Consultant – Accounting: Qualified  Chartered Accountants.
IT Project Administrator – Department of Government and Bank Accounts: BE / B Tech / M Tech in Computer Science or IT.

Selection Process: Selection is based on preliminary screening/shortlisting followed by an interview. 

Website Link Open for Online Registration of Applications and Payment of Fees/Intimation Charges: June 21, 2023 to July 11, 2023

