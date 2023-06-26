RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 66 Consultants, other posts at rbi.org.in

File photo

Bank Jobs 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications for Consultants/Subject Specialists/Analysts posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the bank i.e. rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is July 11, 2023.

RBI Bank Vacancy

Data Scientists: 3 posts

Data Engineer: 1 post

IT Security Expert: 10 posts

IT System Administrator- Department of Information Technology: 8 posts

IT Project Administrator- -Department of Information Technology: 6 posts

Network Administrator: 3 posts

Economist (Macroeconomic modelling): 1 post

Data Analyst (Applied Mathematics):1 post

Data Analyst (Applied Econometrics): 2 posts

Data Analyst (TABM/HANK Models): 2 posts

Analyst(Credit Risk): 1 post

Analyst (Market Risk): 1 post

Analyst (Liquidity Risk): 1 post

Sr. Analyst (Credit Risk): 1 post

Sr. Analyst (Market Risk); 1 post

Sr. Analyst (Liquidity Risk): 1 post

Analyst (Stress Testing): 2 posts

Analyst (Forex & Trade): 3 posts

IT – Cyber Security Analyst: 8 posts

Consultant – Accounting: 3 posts

IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts: 3 posts

Posts in DICGC

Consultant – Accounting / Tax: 1 post

Business Analyst: 1 post

Legal Consultant: 1 post

IT System Administrator: 1 post

RBI Bank Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification Here

Data Scientist: Candidate must have done Master's in Statistics/ Econometrics / Mathematics / Mathematical Statistics / Data Sciences / Finance / Economics. (Or) BE/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering from an Indian University recognized by Government bodies/ AICTE or a similar Foreign University / Institute.

Consultant – Accounting: Qualified Chartered Accountants.

IT Project Administrator – Department of Government and Bank Accounts: BE / B Tech / M Tech in Computer Science or IT.

Selection Process: Selection is based on preliminary screening/shortlisting followed by an interview.

Website Link Open for Online Registration of Applications and Payment of Fees/Intimation Charges: June 21, 2023 to July 11, 2023