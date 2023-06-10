Search icon
RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 35 Junior Engineer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

File photo

Reserve Bank of India, RBI is inviting applications for Junior Engineer vacancies. The last date to apply is June 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The tentative date for RBI Junior Engineer online examination is July 15. This recruitment drive will fill 35 posts in the organisation.

RBI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 
Junior Engineer (Civil): 29 posts 
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 6 posts

RBI Recruitment 2023 age limit: Between the age of 20 to 30 years.

RBI Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: 
JE Civil: Candidates should have a minimum of three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board.

JE Electrical: Candidates should possess at least 2 years experience as Diploma holders or at least 1-year experience for Degree holders in execution and supervision of electrical installations in large buildings/ commercial buildings having HT/ LT substations, central AC plants, lifts, UPS, DG sets, CCTV, Fire alarm system, etc or a 1-year graduate apprenticeship training in a PSU.

RBI Recruitment 2023: notification

