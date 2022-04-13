Search icon
RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for post of Medical Consultant, check official notification, steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website - rbi.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications to fill the posts of Medical Consultant (MC) in the Bank on a Contract Basis with Fixed Hourly Remuneration in Mumbai.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website - rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is set for April 25, 2022. A total of 14 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

RBI Recruitment 2022: Category and details of vacancy 

General: 07 posts

EWS: 01 post

OBC: 04 posts

ST: 2(2) posts

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

  1. The applicant should have an MBBS degree from any university recognised by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine.
  2. Applicants with a Post Graduate Degree in General Medicine can also apply for the post. 
  3. Applicants should also have a minimum of 2 years of work experience post qualification. The experience should be in practicing the Allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic as Medical Practitioner.
  4. Applicant should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 40 km from RBI's dispensaries.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection process 

Candidates can find out all the information about required qualifications, important dates, and the selection process via the official notification link below. 

RBI Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here

RBI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Candidates can apply for the vacancies according to the format given in Annexure-I. Application, in a closed cover, should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 before 1700 hrs (5:00 pm) on April 25, 2022. The sealed cover should have 'Application for the post of Medical Consultant (MC) on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration' written on it. 

