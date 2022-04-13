RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for post of Medical Consultant, check official notification, steps to apply

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications to fill the posts of Medical Consultant (MC) in the Bank on a Contract Basis with Fixed Hourly Remuneration in Mumbai.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website - rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is set for April 25, 2022. A total of 14 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Category and details of vacancy

General: 07 posts

EWS: 01 post

OBC: 04 posts

ST: 2(2) posts

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The applicant should have an MBBS degree from any university recognised by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine. Applicants with a Post Graduate Degree in General Medicine can also apply for the post. Applicants should also have a minimum of 2 years of work experience post qualification. The experience should be in practicing the Allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic as Medical Practitioner. Applicant should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 40 km from RBI's dispensaries.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates can find out all the information about required qualifications, important dates, and the selection process via the official notification link below.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the vacancies according to the format given in Annexure-I. Application, in a closed cover, should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 before 1700 hrs (5:00 pm) on April 25, 2022. The sealed cover should have 'Application for the post of Medical Consultant (MC) on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration' written on it.