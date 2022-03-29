Search icon
RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Assistant Manager posts - Check details

Candidates will be able to apply through the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in till April 18, 2022, at 6:00 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade 'A'. 

The exam for RBI Assistant Manager will take place on May 21. A total pf 6 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

Click here for the official notification 

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria, age limit 

AGE LIMIT 

Rajbhasha: 21-30 years as of March 1, 2022.
Protocol & Security: 25-40 years as of March 1, 2022. 

QUALIFICATION 

Rajbhasha 
Candidate should have a Second Class Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level; OR Master’s Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation (one must be Second Class).

Protocol & Security 
The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process 

Selection will be done through the examination and interview.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

An application fee of Rs 600 will be charged
Rs 100 application fee will be charged for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Visit the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Click on 'Vacancies' under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section on the homepage 

Click on 'Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’-Panel Year-2021'

Now, click on the hyperlink 'Online Application Form' 

Register at the IBPS portal and apply for the desired post of Officers 

Upload necessary documents, pay the application fee and click on submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022. 

