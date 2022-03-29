RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Assistant Manager posts - Check details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade 'A'.

Candidates will be able to apply through the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in till April 18, 2022, at 6:00 pm. The exam for RBI Assistant Manager will take place on May 21. A total pf 6 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria, age limit

AGE LIMIT

Rajbhasha: 21-30 years as of March 1, 2022.

Protocol & Security: 25-40 years as of March 1, 2022.

QUALIFICATION

Rajbhasha

Candidate should have a Second Class Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level; OR Master’s Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation (one must be Second Class).

Protocol & Security

The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be done through the examination and interview.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

An application fee of Rs 600 will be charged

Rs 100 application fee will be charged for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Click on 'Vacancies' under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section on the homepage

Click on 'Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’-Panel Year-2021'

Now, click on the hyperlink 'Online Application Form'

Register at the IBPS portal and apply for the desired post of Officers

Upload necessary documents, pay the application fee and click on submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.