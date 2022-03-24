RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Assistant Manager posts at rbi.org.in – Check salary, eligibility

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications for 09 Assistant Manager posts. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of rbi, rbi.org.in.

RBI Non-CSG Various Posts Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha)

No. of Vacancy: 06

Pay Scale: 63172/- (Per Month)

Post: Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) – PY 2018

No. of Vacancy: 03

Pay Scale: 63172/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): Candidate must have a Second Class Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level; OR (ii) Second Class Master’s Degree in English with Hindi as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level.

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security): Candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force.

Age Limit: 25 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For Gen/OBC/PWD Candidates: 600/-

For SC/ST Candidate: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the RBI Official website rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 28, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 18, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 18, 2022

Date of Examination: May 21, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online and Offline Examinations and Interview