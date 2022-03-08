RBI Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Assistant posts - Check salary breakdown, age limit, steps to apply

If you are looking for an opportunity to work in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), we have an opportunity for you! The RBI had issued a notification for the recruitment of 950 Assistant posts. According to the notification, the application process started on February 17, 2022, and will end today i.e. Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The exam will be held on March 26-27, 2022.

Candidates having Bachelor's degree in any discipline with 50% marks can apply for it. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - rbi.org.in.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates applying for Assistant posts in RBI should be between 20 to 28 years as of February 1, 2022. As per the government rules, relaxation is given for the reserved category. Relaxation of 3 years has been given to OBC and 5 years to SC/ST.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Process of selection

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Prelims, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT) Exam. The first phase of the exam will be conducted on March 26-27, 2022 in online mode.

RBI Recruitment: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the RBI official website - rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the option 'Assistant Post Recruitment' and click on the 'New Registration' tab.

Step 3: Enter your name, contact details, and email-id, Also upload a photo and signature.

Step 4: Now, fill in the details of the application form and make payment and click on 'Submit'.

RBI Recruitment 2022: The salary structure

The candidates who will be selected for the posts of RBI Assistant will be given a pay scale of Rs 36,091 per month. Apart from this, other allowances will also be given. Here is the breakdown;

Basic Pay - Rs 20,700 Extra - Rs 265

Grade Allowance - Rs 2200

Dearness Allowance - Rs 12,587

Transport Allowance - Rs 1000

House Rent Allowance - Rs 2238

Special allowance - Rs 2040

Local Compensatory Allowance - Rs 1743

Gross Pay - Rs 45,050

Net Pay - Rs 40,000 (Approx)

RBI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Male candidates of reserved categories will have to pay Rs 50 as an application fee whereas General, OBC Male, and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 450. The examination fee can be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking only.