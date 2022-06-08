RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts before June 13, check selection process, steps to apply online

File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) has invited applications for Architect and other posts. A total of 3 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via RBI's official website - www.rbi.org.in. The last date to apply for the posts is June 13, 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember

The online application will begin on May 23, 2022

The online application will end on June 13, 2022

RBI Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Curator: 1 post

Architect: 1 post

Fire Officer: 1 post

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on preliminary screening/shortlisting by a Screening Committee. This will be followed by a verification of documents and an interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and all the other details through the official notification below.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of RBI at www.rbi.org.in before June 13, 2022.