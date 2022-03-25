Headlines

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 294 Officer Grade B posts at rbi.org.in – Check salary, selection process

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications for 294 Officer Grade B posts.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications for 294 Officer Grade B posts. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Officer Grade B (General)

No. of Vacancy: 238       

Pay Scale: 35150 – 62400/-

Post: Officer Grade B (DEPR)     

No. of Vacancy: 31

Pay Scale: 35150 – 62400/-

Post: Officer Grade B (DSIM)     

No. of Vacancy: 25

Pay Scale: 35150 – 62400/-

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Grade B (General): Candidate must have a minimum of 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) in Bachelor’s degree as well as in 12th (or Diploma or equivalent) and 10th Standard examinations.

Grade B (DEPR): Candidate must have a Master Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance with 55% Marks.  

Grade B (DSIM): Candidate must have a Master Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics with 55% Marks.

Application Fee: Pay exam Fee Online.

For General/OBC: 850/-

For SC/ST/PWD/EXS: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply through the RBI Official website rbi.org.in.

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: March 28, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 18, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 18, 2022

Date of Online Exam (Paper-I) Officer Grade B (General): May 28, 2022

Date of Online Exam (Paper-II & III) Officer Grade B (General): June 25, 2022

Date of Online Exam (Paper-I) Officer Grade B (DEPR & DSIM): July 02, 2022

Date of Online Exam (Paper-II & III) Officer Grade B (DEPR & DSIM): August 06, 2022

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Online Exam, Main Exam and Interview.

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: rbi.org.in

Live tv

