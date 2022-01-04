RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 14 Special Officer posts from THIS date- Check vacancies, eligibility here

RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited candidates to apply for multiple vacancies available in the organization. The vacancies are for the post of Special Officer in several departments, as per the notification.

RBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 14 vacancies in the SO cadre for the posts of Law Officer Grade B, Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical), Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A, Architect Grade A, Full-Time Curator on a Contract basis.

The registration for the same will be conducted online, through the official website of the Reserve Bank of India, rbi.org.in. For more details regarding the recruitment drive, check the information mentioned below.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Online application start date- January 15, 2022

Last date to apply online- February 4, 2022

RBI SO recruitment examination- March 6, 2022

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Law Officer Grade B- 2 posts

Manager (Technical-Civil)- 6 posts

Manager (Technical-Electrical)- 3 posts

Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A- 1 post

Architect Grade A- 1 post

Full-Time Curator- 1 post

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidates applying for the position must be Indian citizens. Other details regarding the eligibility such as the educational qualification, age limit, and specialization will be notified by RBI soon.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates who apply for the posts will be selected on the basis of their performance in the examination. Other details regarding the selection process will be updated by the Reserve Bank of India soon. The online application process for the posts is set to commence from January 15, 2022.