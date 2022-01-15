RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Legal Officer, Manager and other posts at rbi.org.in – Check salary, important dates

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications for 14 Legal Officer, Manager and various posts. The last date to apply is February 4, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Legal Officer

No of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 55,200 – 1,16,684/-

Post: Manager (Technical Civil)

No of Vacancy: 06

Post: Manager (Technical Electrical)

No of Vacancy: 03

Post: Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian)

No of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 45,500 – 90,100/-

Post: Architect

No of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 45,500 – 90,100/-

Post: Curator

No of Vacancy: 01

RBI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Legal Officer: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) from any University/College/Institution, recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India with a minimum of 50% marks and At least two years of experience.

Manager (Technical Civil): Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60% marks and At least 3 years of experience.

Manager (Technical Electrical): Candidate must have B.E./BTech Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks and At least three years of experience.

Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian): Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/Commerce (BCA)/ Science (BSC) and Master’s Degree in ‘Library Science’ or ‘Library and Information Science’ of a recognized University/ Institution and 3 years professional experience.

Architect: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from reputed institutes recognized by Indian Universities with a minimum of 60% marks and Working knowledge of Auto-CAD.

Curator: Candidate must have a second Class Post-Graduation Degree with at least 55 per cent marks from a recognized University in History/ Economics/Fine Arts /Archaeology/ Museology/ Numismatics and 5 years of experience.

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fees Online Through Debit Cards/Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

For UR/OBC/EWS: 360/-

For SC/ST/PwD: 100/-

For Staff: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Website rbi.org.in.

Starting date of online application registration: January 15, 2022

Last date of online application registration: February 04, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 04, 2022

RBI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online, Offline Exam and Interview.

RBI Recruitment 2022 Notification: rbidocs.rbi.org.in