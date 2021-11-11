RBI Recruitment 2022: 125 Applications invited for internships - Eligibility, Salary

Here's some good news for young students and freshers who are looking for a job because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced internships for its annual summer internship programme that will begin in April 2022.

Any student or freshers who have studied or is willing to pursue higher studies in finance, economics, law, banking, are eligible to apply till December 31.

RBI will hire a total of 125 interns for its summer placements. Selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 20,000. The RBI is not responsible for students' airfare and accommodation.

Eligibility:

- Domestic students: Any student who is pursuing a 5-year integrated course or a postgraduate in management, commerce, statistics, law, economics, banking, finance, econometrics can apply.

Students who are pursuing a full three-year professional degree can also apply for the summer internship.

- Foreign students: Any students pursuing future studies in finance, banking, economics, management, law, etc are eligible to apply.

Shortlisted students will be interviewed across RBi offices in January or February 2022. The final result will be announced in the month of February or March 2022.

Here's how you can apply:

Interested students can apply for the following summer internship through the official website.

Foreign students can apply by filling the application form and mailing it to this address - The Chief General Manager Reserve Bank of India Human Resource Management Department (Training & Development Division), Central Office, 21st Floor, Central Office Building, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Mumbai – 400 001

Notably, the advance copy can be e-mailed to cgminchrmd@rbi.org.in.