RBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for these non-CSG posts at rbi.org.in, salary up to Rs 77,208

RBI Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification for recruitment to non-CSG posts. All interested and eligible candidates must visit RBI's official website at rbi.org.in for information regarding salary etc. The form will be made available from February 23 onwards. The candidates having India Citizenship are only eligible to apply for the posts.

A total of 53 vacancies will be recruited through this process for the post of Assistant Manager (Official Language), Legal Officer (Grade-B), Manager (Technical Civil), Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security).

RBI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 10 March 2021

Last date for depositing application fee: 10 March 2021

Exam Date: 10 April 2021

RBI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Official Language) - 12 PostsLegal Officer (Grade-B) - 11 PostsManager (Technical Civil) - 1 PostAssistant Manager (Protocol and Security) - 5 Posts

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI -- rbi.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on a notification tab.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will see a hyperlink regarding the application post, click on it.

Step 4: The form will open. Fill in your details and submit.

Step 5: Download the form and keep it for your future reference.

RBI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Official Language) - It is necessary to have a second class master's degree in Hindi with English as a subject and 2 years of experience.

Legal Officer (Grade-B) - Law graduate along with two years of experience.

Manager (Technical Civil) - Graduation in Civil Engineering and three years of experience is required.

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) - The candidate must have served at least 5 years in the rank of officer in the Army/Navy/Air Force.

RBI Recruitment 2021 Salary

Assistant Manager (Official Language), Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) - Rs. 63172 per month

Legal Officer (Grade-B), Manager (Technical Civil) - Rs. 77208 per month