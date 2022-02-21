RBI Office Attendant 2020: Final result, selection list declared – Check details

The long wait is finally over for all those who were waiting for the final result of the recruitment to the posts of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Office Attendants 2020. The RBI has released the final results and roll numbers of selected candidates have been uploaded on the official website of RBI i.e. www.rbi.org.in.

The candidates selected for appointment as office attendants have been chosen on the basis of their performance in the Online Test, Language Proficiency Test (LPT) which is followed by document verification.

As per RBI’s statement, “The appointment of the candidates is subject to their being found medically fit and fulfilment of other terms and conditions as stipulated in our advertisement referred to above”.

"It may please be noted that in the absence of required certificates /documents and/or not meeting any of the terms and conditions, candidates may not be appointed in the Bank," the bank said.

According to RBI’s statement, the offer of appointment to the finally selected candidates will be sent by respective offices to their postal addresses. Candidates must note that the final decision in all matters related to the selection process shall lie with the candidates.

"Though utmost care has been taken while preparing the list of successful candidates, the Bank reserves the right to rectify inadvertent errors, if any," RBI added.

Candidates must note that the RBI had published an official notification on February 24, 2021 to fill up 841 posts of “Office Attendant” in many offices of the bank.