RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 291 posts, check eligibility and selection process

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 291 posts, check eligibility and selection process
File photo

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to conclude the online application process for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (DR) in various departments. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is June 9 upto 6.00 PM.

The RBI Grade B recruitment drive will fill a total of 291 vacancies. The RBI Grade B-General phase 1 exam is scheduled to be held on July 9 and Grade B-DEPR and DSIM exam on July 16.

Vacancy Details
Officer in Grade B, (DR) General PY 2023: 222
Officer in Grade B (DR) Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR)-PY 2023: 38
Officer in Grade B (DR) Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) PY 2023: 31

Eligibility Criteria: 

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - (General): Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR: A Master's Degree in Economics (or any other master's degree where "Economics" is the principal constituent* of the curriculum/syllabus, namely MA / MSc in Quantitative Economics, Mathematical Economics, Financial Economics, Business Economics, Agricultural Economics, Industrial Economics) OR

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM: A Master's Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/ Applied Statistics & Informatics with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years; OR

Scheme of selection: Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online / written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview. 

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 
Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in
Go to Vacancies and click on the link for Grade B
Register at the IBPS portal
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Notification

