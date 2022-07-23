Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

RBI Grade B Phase II exam admit card 2022 released at rbi.org.in, get direct link here

RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Admit Card 2022: The exam for recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) is scheduled to be held on August 6, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

RBI Grade B Phase II exam admit card 2022 released at rbi.org.in, get direct link here
File photo

RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board has released the RBI Grade B admit cards for the Phase II exam. Candidates who had applied for the RBI vacancies for Officers in Grade B- DEPR/DSIM - PY- 2022 can download the admit card through the official website - rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B Phase II examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) is scheduled to be conducted on August 6, 2022.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam will be held only for those who are shortlisted on the basis of the results of Paper -I. "This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both shifts. SEPARATE ADMISSION LETTERS SHOULD BE DOWNLOADED FOR EACH SHIFT FROM RBI WEBSITE," reads RBI's official notice. 

RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Admit Card 2022: Steps to download 

  • Go to the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.
  • Click on the "opportunities" link on the home page, 
  • Click on the 'RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II' link
  • Enter the required login details and submit
  • Your RBI admit card will appear on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download it

Direct Link RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Admit Card 2022 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Metro: Yellow Line services to be affected on Sunday due to track maintenance work
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.