RBI Grade B Phase II exam admit card 2022 released at rbi.org.in, get direct link here

RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board has released the RBI Grade B admit cards for the Phase II exam. Candidates who had applied for the RBI vacancies for Officers in Grade B- DEPR/DSIM - PY- 2022 can download the admit card through the official website - rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B Phase II examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) is scheduled to be conducted on August 6, 2022.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam will be held only for those who are shortlisted on the basis of the results of Paper -I. "This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both shifts. SEPARATE ADMISSION LETTERS SHOULD BE DOWNLOADED FOR EACH SHIFT FROM RBI WEBSITE," reads RBI's official notice.

RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

Click on the "opportunities" link on the home page,

Click on the 'RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II' link

Enter the required login details and submit

Your RBI admit card will appear on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

