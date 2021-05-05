RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2021 released at opportunities.rbi.org.in, get direct link here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result of Phase 2 for the post of Officer in Grade B DR (General). Candidates who appeared in the RBI exam can download RBI Grade B Result from RBI's official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The exam was conducted on April 1, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 322 vacancies at RBI of Officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- General, Officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR, and Officers in Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

2. On the homepage, click on 'current vacancies' and then on 'Result'.

3. A new window will open where you are required to click on 'Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - BY- 2021 Result of Phase-II examination held on April 1, 2021'.

4. The PDF list will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result and take a printout for future reference.

Here's the direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Result.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Interview

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the interview round.

"The interviews schedule will be intimated to candidates in due course. The interview call letters (with New Roll Numbers) indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address," read the notice.

Shortlisted candidates who have yet not shared the scanned copies of their eligibility documents are advised to forward them at documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in on or before May 15, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.