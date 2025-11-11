FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 Declared at rbi.org.in: Get direct LINK to download here

The results include roll numbers of shortlisted candidates eligible to appear for the Phase-II examination.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 09:00 PM IST

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 Declared at rbi.org.in: Get direct LINK to download here
RBI Grade B result 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 for the General cadre examination. Candidates who appeared for the RBI Grade B (General) Phase-I exam can now check their results through the official website at rbi.org.in. The exam was held on October 18, 2025. The results include roll numbers of shortlisted candidates eligible to appear for the Phase-II examination. 

RBI Grade B Result: Steps To Download the Result

Step 1: Visit the official website rbi.org.in.
Step 2: Click on RBI Grade B Result 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: The roll number-wise list will be automatically downloaded.
Step 4: Save it for future reference.

Get a direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 HERE.

What's Next?

Candidates shortlisted in the Phase 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam. The schedule and admit card details for which will be announced separately on the official website.

RBI Grade B 2025 Vacancy Details

Officers in Grade B (DR) - General: 83 posts
Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 17 posts
Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 20 posts

 

