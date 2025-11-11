Tata Trusts appoints Noel Tata’s son Neville, Bhaskar Bhat as Trustees days after Mehli Mistry's exit
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav to win? Exit polls say...
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 Declared at rbi.org.in: Get direct LINK to download here
Delhi Red Fort blast: Did suspects detonate explosives by mistake? Report says...
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Will voters choose hung assembly? Exit polls favour NDA, anti-incumbency may spring surprise
Bihar Election 2025: Exit polls predict BJP to displace Tejashwi Yadav's RJD as...
RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav or NDA’s Nitish Kumar: Who is the preferred CM? This is what exit polls say
Bihar Poll of Exit Polls 2025: NDA headed for comfortable victory, predict nine exit polls; check analysis here
BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...
Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning? Exit polls predict...
EDUCATION
The results include roll numbers of shortlisted candidates eligible to appear for the Phase-II examination.
RBI Grade B result 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 for the General cadre examination. Candidates who appeared for the RBI Grade B (General) Phase-I exam can now check their results through the official website at rbi.org.in. The exam was held on October 18, 2025. The results include roll numbers of shortlisted candidates eligible to appear for the Phase-II examination.
Step 1: Visit the official website rbi.org.in.
Step 2: Click on RBI Grade B Result 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: The roll number-wise list will be automatically downloaded.
Step 4: Save it for future reference.
Get a direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 HERE.
Candidates shortlisted in the Phase 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam. The schedule and admit card details for which will be announced separately on the official website.
Officers in Grade B (DR) - General: 83 posts
Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 17 posts
Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 20 posts