RBI Recruitment 2022: RBI Grade B Final Result 2022 declared at opportunities.rbi.org.in, get direct link here

Candidates who appeared for the grade B officers' recruitment exam can now check the result on the official website of RBI- opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Reserve Bank of India has declared the final result of officers in RBI Grade B. Candidates can check the result on the official website of RBI- opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Shortlisted candidates are advised to send five copies of the verification form (originally filled) by post to Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Reserve Bank of India Building, 3rd Floor, Opposite Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai-400008. Candidates should submit their application within two weeks from the date of publication of the result.

Within 15 working days from the declaration of this result, the mark sheet and cut-off marks will be displayed on the RBI website in interactive mode.

Candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General) –PY-2022

Candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR) –PY-2022

Candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DSIM) –PY-2022