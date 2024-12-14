Sanjay Malhotra’s extensive experience in administration and expertise in finance are expected to strengthen the Reserve Bank of India’s role in managing the country’s economy

The government announced on December 9 that Sanjay Malhotra will take charge as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He took charge for a three-year term on December 11. Sanjay Malhotra has an impressive academic and professional background. He graduated in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in 1989. Later, he pursued a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Princeton University in the United States.

Malhotra became an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in 1990 after clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Belonging to the Rajasthan cadre, he has over 33 years of experience across various sectors, including power, finance and taxation, information technology, and mining.

IIT Kanpur, where Malhotra completed his undergraduate studies, is recognised as one of India’s top institutions. It has been ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 in the engineering category.

Princeton University, where Malhotra completed his post-graduation, is among the world’s leading institutions. Established in 1746, it is ranked 22nd in the QS World University Rankings 2024 and holds the 4th spot in the Times Higher Education rankings.

Sanjay Malhotra’s extensive experience in administration and expertise in finance are expected to strengthen the Reserve Bank of India’s role in managing the country’s economy. His appointment marks a significant development in the financial sector, bringing leadership and vision to the central bank.