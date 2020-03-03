Headlines

RBI Assistant Result 2020 likely to be declared today, check rbi.org.in for details

RBI Assistant Online Preliminary Exam was conducted on February 14 and 15.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 03, 2020, 12:06 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the result for RBI Assistant 2020 Preliminary Online Exam today on the official website, rbi.org.in. 

As per the sources, the RBI Assistant Result 2020 date has been set as March 3 but no official announcement has been made yet. 

RBI Assistant Online Preliminary Exam was conducted on February 14 and 15 whereas the main exam will be held in March.

The official notification released by RBI stated that there are as many as 926 vacancies across various branches for the post of Assistant in the Reserve Bank of India.

RBI Assistant Exam 2020 is conducted in three phases-Prelims, Mains, Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will be able to appear for the main examination. 

The Basic Pay for an RBI Assistant is Rs.14,650/ every month in addition to the Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance, etc. 

This is to inform all that the applications were invited from December 23, 2019, to January 16, 2020.

