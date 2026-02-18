FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more

Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital? Likely to meet wife Bushra Bibi soon

Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog? Why BITS alumna in AI Summit controversy?

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi reveals 'actual hero' behind Pakistan's India boycott U-turn at T20 World Cup 2026

Kiara Advani drops heartfelt tribute to father-in-law Sunil Malhotra: 'You welcomed me with...'

Delhi: Dwarka crash victim's mother rejects teen's father apology, says 'sorry for what? for finishing my life?'

Galgotias University to vacate AI summit premises? Know what is Chinese robot dog controversy link

Rohit Shetty firing case: Accused's 1000km escape from taxi to scooter to trains, police custody extends to February 23

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here

Delhi government unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims

Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more

RBI has announced 650 vacancies for the position of Assistant (Panel Year 2025). Candidates can apply until March 8, 2026, via the official website.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 01:22 PM IST

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially announced the recruitment for the position of Assistant (Panel Year 2025), with a total of 650 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications through the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in, before the final deadline on March 8, 2026.

Important Dates to Remember

Application Window: February 16, 2026 – March 8, 2026

Payment of Fees: February 16, 2026 – March 8, 2026

Preliminary Exam Date (Tentative): April 11, 2026

Main Exam Date (Tentative): June 7, 2026

Application Edit Window: Dates will be notified later on the official website

Candidates are advised to apply well before the closing date, as the RBI has clarified that no extensions will be granted beyond March 8, 2026. It's important to note that if an application is submitted with incorrect information or if candidates fail to meet the eligibility criteria, their application will be cancelled, and they may face removal from services if already hired.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the RBI Assistant recruitment, candidates must meet the following requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

Basic proficiency in word processing on a PC.

The candidate’s date of birth must fall between 02/02/1998 and 01/02/2006 (both dates inclusive).

Candidates are encouraged to review the full eligibility criteria on the official website before applying.

Selection Process

Candidates applying for the Assistant position will undergo a three-stage selection process:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Language Proficiency Test

The preliminary exam is scheduled for April 11, 2026, and those who qualify will move on to the main examination, followed by the language proficiency test. Candidates will only be considered for the post after successful completion of all stages.

Examination Fee

The examination fee varies based on candidate category:

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS: Rs 50 + 18% GST

GEN/OBC/EWS: Rs 450 + 18% GST

Staff: No fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee online when submitting their application.

Conclusion

RBI's Assistant Recruitment 2026 offers an excellent opportunity for graduates seeking a career in banking. With detailed eligibility criteria and a structured selection process, candidates should carefully follow the application instructions to ensure a successful submission before the closing date. Make sure to prepare for the preliminary and main exams to secure a position in one of India’s most respected institutions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here
Delhi government unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital? Likely to meet wife Bushra Bibi soon
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital?
Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog? Why BITS alumna in AI Summit controversy?
Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement