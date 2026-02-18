RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more

RBI has announced 650 vacancies for the position of Assistant (Panel Year 2025). Candidates can apply until March 8, 2026, via the official website.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially announced the recruitment for the position of Assistant (Panel Year 2025), with a total of 650 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications through the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in, before the final deadline on March 8, 2026.

Important Dates to Remember

Application Window: February 16, 2026 – March 8, 2026

Payment of Fees: February 16, 2026 – March 8, 2026

Preliminary Exam Date (Tentative): April 11, 2026

Main Exam Date (Tentative): June 7, 2026

Application Edit Window: Dates will be notified later on the official website

Candidates are advised to apply well before the closing date, as the RBI has clarified that no extensions will be granted beyond March 8, 2026. It's important to note that if an application is submitted with incorrect information or if candidates fail to meet the eligibility criteria, their application will be cancelled, and they may face removal from services if already hired.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the RBI Assistant recruitment, candidates must meet the following requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

Basic proficiency in word processing on a PC.

The candidate’s date of birth must fall between 02/02/1998 and 01/02/2006 (both dates inclusive).

Candidates are encouraged to review the full eligibility criteria on the official website before applying.

Selection Process

Candidates applying for the Assistant position will undergo a three-stage selection process:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Language Proficiency Test

The preliminary exam is scheduled for April 11, 2026, and those who qualify will move on to the main examination, followed by the language proficiency test. Candidates will only be considered for the post after successful completion of all stages.

Examination Fee

The examination fee varies based on candidate category:

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS: Rs 50 + 18% GST

GEN/OBC/EWS: Rs 450 + 18% GST

Staff: No fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee online when submitting their application.

Conclusion

RBI's Assistant Recruitment 2026 offers an excellent opportunity for graduates seeking a career in banking. With detailed eligibility criteria and a structured selection process, candidates should carefully follow the application instructions to ensure a successful submission before the closing date. Make sure to prepare for the preliminary and main exams to secure a position in one of India’s most respected institutions.