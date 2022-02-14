RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 950 Assistant posts – Know salary, important dates

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a recruitment notification for 950 Assistant posts. RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 registrations to begin from February 17, 2022. The last date to apply is March 08, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant – 2021

No. of Vacancy: 950

Pay Scale: 36091/- (Per Month)

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

Age Limit: 20 to 28 Years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For Gen/EWS/OBC Candidates: 450/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Ex-S Candidate: 50/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the RBI Website rbi.org.in.

Starting date for online application registration: February 17, 2022

Last date for online application registration: March 08, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: March 08, 2022

RBI Assistant Online Exam Date: March 26 & 27, 2022

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Preliminary Exam, Online Main Exam & Language Proficiency Test (LPT).