RBI Assistant Exam 2022: Results declared at opportunities.rbi.org.in, here's how to check

File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the selection list of candidates eligible for the RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination. Candidates waiting for the results can now check them at the official website i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The central bank has shared a list of candidates with roll numbers based on their location.

As the result has been announced today i.e. April 21, all candidates who appeared for the RBI Assistant Examination on March 26 and March 27 this year can now download the results by directly vising the website.

With this, all those who have secured a place in the prelims result list can now appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to take place on May 8, 2022.

Here’s how to download the RBI Assistant Result 2022

To download RBI Result, candidates should follow the steps given below.

1: Visit RBI’s official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

2: Now go to the ‘Result’ section.

3: Click on the link of ‘Preliminary Exam Results’ here.

4: PDF (RBI Assistant Result PDF) will open on the screen.

5: Check your roll number in it and print it out.