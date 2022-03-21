RBI Assistant Exam 2022: Admit card released at rbi.org.in - Direct link

RBI Assistant exam 2022 admit card: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the RBI Assistant recruitment exam 2022 today (March 21, 2022). The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. The last date to download RBI Assistant exam 2022 admit card is March 27, 2022.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 and 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 950 posts in the RBI. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the month of May.

The selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests (Preliminary and Main examination). 1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download

- Visit the official website of RBI— rbi.org.in.

- Click on the vacancies section, click on the RBI admit card link available on the homepage.

- Enter the required login credentials and click on the login option.

- Your RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

- Save, Download and take a printout of it for future use.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: Direct Link: ibpsonline.ibps.in

RBI Assistant Exam 2022: Scheme of selection:

Preliminary Examination (Multiple Choice):

English Language: 30 marks

Numerical Ability: 35 marks

Reasoning Ability: 35 marks

Main Examination (Multiple Choice):

Test of Reasoning: 40 marks

Test of English Language: 40 marks

Test of Numerical Ability: 40 marks

Test of General Awareness: 40 marks

Test of Computer Knowledge: 40 marks

Language Proficiency Test (LPT): The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the main online examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State.

Pay Scale: Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 20,700/- per month in the scale of ₹ 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants will be approximately ₹ 45,050/-.