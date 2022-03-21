RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 likely to be released TODAY at rbi.org.in - Details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to release admit card for RBI Assistant recruitment exam 2022 today. Once released the admit card will be released on the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 and 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 950 posts in the RBI. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the month of May.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of RBI— rbi.org.in.

Click on the vacancies section, click on the RBI admit card link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials and click on the login option.

Your RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of it for future use.