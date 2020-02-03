RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 for preliminary exam released at rbi.org.in; steps to download

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released admit card for RBI Assistant 2020 Preliminary Online Exam on the official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Online Preliminary Exam is scheduled on February 14 and 15 whereas the main exam will be held in March.

The official notification released by RBI stated that there are as many as 926 vacancies across various branches for the post of Assistant in the Reserve Bank of India.

RBI Assistant Exam 2020 is conducted in three phases-Prelims, Mains, Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The Basic Pay for an RBI Assistant is Rs. 14,650/ every month in addition to the Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc.

Steps to download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020

1. Go to the official website of RBI- rbi.org.in

2. Click on the link for the 'RBI Assistant Admit Card' on the top of the homepage.

3. To login, enter your roll number and password.

4. Submit the details and your admit card will appear on your screen.

5. Download the admit card and take a print-out for examination day.