Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 110 posts - Check official notification, other details

Rajya Sabha Secretariat has invited applications for the posts of Secretariat Assistant, Personal Assistant, Translator, and others. A total of 110 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive.

Eligible and interested candidates can check all the details related to the recruitment at the official website - rajyasabha.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news dated March 19, 2022.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Legislative/ Committee/ Executive / Protocol Officer: 12 Posts

Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Executive/ Protocol Officer: 26 Posts

Secretariat Assistant: 27 Posts

Assistant Research/ Reference Officer: 3 Posts

Translator: 15 Posts

Personal Assistant: 15 Posts

Office work assistant: 12 Posts

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Legislative/Committee/Executive /Protocol Officer

By selection of suitable officer(s) working in Central or State/Union Territory Government Departments/State Legislature Secretariats/ Autonomous Bodies/ Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Organisations/ Central or State Regulatory Authorities/ PSUs and holding analogous posts or its equivalent

OR

5 years service in posts in Pay Level 8/Pay Level 9 in the Pay Matrix and possessing working knowledge of basic computer operations like MS-Word, MS-Excel, MS-Power Point, etc.

Check out the link below for more details.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should send their application to 'Director (Personnel), Room No. 240, 2nd Floor, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001' within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News i.e. March 19, 2022.