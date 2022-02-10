Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Last date extended for 32000 posts of Primary-Upper Primary teachers

Directorate Elementary Education, Rajasthan, Bikaner has extended the last date for the recruitment process for 32000 Primary and Upper Primary Teacher (Level I and II) posts in Non-TSP and TSP Area. The last date to apply is February 16, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Education Department Teacher Vacancy 2021 Details

Rajasthan Teacher Primary Level I TGT

TSP: 3560

Non-TSP: 11940

Rajasthan Teacher Upper Primary Level II PGT

TSP: 2635

Non-TSP: 13865

Pay Scale: 23700/- (Per Month)

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria:

Rajasthan Teacher Primary Level I TGT: Candidate must have done class 10+2 Pass with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR 10+2 Pass with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002 OR 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree

Rajasthan Teacher Upper Primary Level II PGT: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR Bachelor Degree with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002. OR 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree / BA BEd / BSc BEd.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through e-Mitra/ CSC or Net Banking/ ATM cum Debit Card or Credit Card.

For General and BC (Creamy layer): 100 /-

For Non-Creamy layer BC & Special BC candidates of Rajasthan: 70 /-

For SC/ ST/PH candidates of Rajasthan: 60 /-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website education.rajasthan.gov.in.

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: January 10, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: February 16, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 16, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.

Notification: education.rajasthan.gov.in