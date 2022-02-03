Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 32000 posts of Primary-Upper Primary teachers

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Elementary Education Department has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Primary and Upper Primary teachers' recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply for the same at - sso.rajasthan.gov.in till February 9, 2022. A total of 32000 vacant posts will be filled for Primary and Upper Primary teachers through this recruitment process.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has also notified a huge number of vacancies for recruitment of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor Posts on - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 10157 vacancies are available under the Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan. Out of the total, 9862 vacancies are for Basic Computer Instructor and 901 are for Senior Computer Instructor.

Eligibility and other details below

Primary Level Teacher vacancy - 15500

Upper Primary Level Teacher vacancy - 16500

Online application begins - January 10, 2022

Online application ends - February 9, 2022

Primary Level Eligibility Criteria - 12th pass with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education

OR 12th passed with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002.

Upper Primary Level II Teacher - Graduation with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education/Special Education

OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed

OR Graduation with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 9, 2022, through the official website - http://sso.rajasthan.gov.in.