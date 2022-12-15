Rajasthan Teacher Direct Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: RSMSSB announces 48,000 teacher posts for level 1, 2

File photo

The Primary and Secondary (Level 1 and Level 2) classes have 48,000 teacher openings, according to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSC or RSMSSB). The application process will begin from December 21, 2022 to January 19, 2023. Interested candidates can apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The selection is based on the recruitment exam. Out of the total vacancies, 21,000 are for level 1 (Primary) and 27,000 are for level 2

A short notice has been published. The detailed notification will be released soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Recruitment details:

Level 1: 21,000 posts

Level 2:

English: 8,782

Hindi: 3,176

Science-Mathematics: 7,435

Social Studies: 4,712

Sanskrit: 1,808

Urdu: 806

Sindhi: 9

Punjabi: 272

READ: IOCL Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 1760 posts at iocl.com, know selection process, how to apply