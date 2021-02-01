Rajasthan schools for classes 6 to 8 to reopen from THIS date - Details here

Schools in Rajasthan for students of Classes 6 to 8 will open from February 8 after a gap of 10 months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said announced on Sunday.

Classes will also resume for first and second-year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister also informed that swimming pools, multiplex, theatre, and cinema halls will also be opened and 200 people will be allowed in social functions instead of 100.

"Schools for students of Classes 6 to 8 to open from February 8 while following COVID19 protocols. Classes to start for students of the undergraduate first and second year and postgraduate students. 200 people to be allowed to attend social and other events," he tweeted.

The decisions were taken in by chief minister in a meeting on Sunday evening.

Gehlot further said that new COVID-19 guidelines would be framed for fireworks shops and different religious festivals. "The risk of the coronavirus has still not been completely averted. In light of this, all still need to be highly cautious," he added.

Also read Delhi schools will reopen for students of Class 9 & Class 11 from February 5

बैठक में पटाखों की दुकानों, विभिन्न धर्मों के मेलों के आयोजन के विषय में पूर्व में लगाए गए प्रतिबन्धों में शिथिलता देने के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश तैयार करने का भी निर्णय लिया गया। कोरोना का खतरा अभी भी पूरी तरह टला नहीं है। ऐसे में, सभी को अभी भी अत्यधिक सतर्क रहने की आवश्यकता है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 31, 2021

50% of the strength will be allowed in school and colleges on a day. Similarly, cinema halls will be able to function with 50% capacity.

The schools for students from 9 to 12 and colleges for final year students have already opened, according to a release.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 2,260 active cases in Rajasthan. So far, 3,12,370 recoveries and 2,766 deaths have been reported in the state.