FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Suhasini Mulay says Dharmendra's Ikkis was trolled for 'showing Pakistanis as humans': 'You make The Kashmir Files to...'

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'

Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple

Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic

Dhurandhar's rapper Flipperachi to storm India after viral Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, here's when and where he'll perform live

Who is Virendra Sembi? Gangster linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, killed by rival gang

Karur Stampede case: CBI questions Thalapathy Vijay for hours over seven-hour delay and serious safety lapses at event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

RSSB's formal notification outlines the exam schedule and important guidelines for Level-1 and Level-2 teacher eligibility candidates.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rajasthan REET Mains Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) admit cards 2025. Candidates can download their REET hall tickets from the recruitment portal at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board’s formal notification outlines the exam schedule and important guidelines for Level-1 and Level-2 teacher eligibility candidates.

Steps to download REET Mains Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or log in through the Single Sign-On portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ or ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link.

Step 3: Select the option for ‘REET Mains Examination 2026 Admit Card’ from the list.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in the login window

Step 5: Complete the security verification by entering the CAPTCHA code.

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your REET Mains 2026 admit card.

Step 7: Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for exam day and future reference.

Rajasthan REET Mains Admit Card 2026 direct links here and here.

REET Exam Dates

The REET written examination will be held between January 17 and January 20, 2026, in several shifts. The REET Mains 2026 examination for both Level 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Level 2 (Classes 6 to 8) will be conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode. Candidates are advised to rely only on official websites such as rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for authentic updates. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets
Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?
Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A loo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement