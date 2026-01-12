Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

RSSB's formal notification outlines the exam schedule and important guidelines for Level-1 and Level-2 teacher eligibility candidates.

Rajasthan REET Mains Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) admit cards 2025. Candidates can download their REET hall tickets from the recruitment portal at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board’s formal notification outlines the exam schedule and important guidelines for Level-1 and Level-2 teacher eligibility candidates.

Steps to download REET Mains Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or log in through the Single Sign-On portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ or ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link.

Step 3: Select the option for ‘REET Mains Examination 2026 Admit Card’ from the list.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in the login window

Step 5: Complete the security verification by entering the CAPTCHA code.

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your REET Mains 2026 admit card.

Step 7: Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for exam day and future reference.

Rajasthan REET Mains Admit Card 2026 direct links here and here.

REET Exam Dates

The REET written examination will be held between January 17 and January 20, 2026, in several shifts. The REET Mains 2026 examination for both Level 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Level 2 (Classes 6 to 8) will be conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode. Candidates are advised to rely only on official websites such as rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for authentic updates.