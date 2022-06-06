Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 to be out today at rajresults.nic.in, know how to check online

File photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to release the Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 arts result 2022 today, June 6, on its official website. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official website, rajresults.nic.in.

It must be noted that though no official time has been confirmed by the Rajasthan board yet, it is likely that the result link will be activated on the official website at 12:15 pm today. Students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for more updates.

To check their Rajasthan board class 12 arts results 2022, students will have to visit the official website, click on the designated link, and enter their details such as their names, roll numbers, and dates of birth. Students must need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks to pass the exam.

Those who are not able to score the set number of marks in two or more subjects will have to appear for the RBSE compartment exams 2022, the schedule for which will be announced in a week or so.

RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the result, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Rajasthan Class 12 arts result 2022.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name, date of birth, and other credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your RBSE Class 12 arts result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Not just the Rajasthan arts result 2022, but the BSER Varishtha Upadhyay results will also be released today by the board. Once released, the results will be made available on the official website of the state board, rajresults.nic.in.

