Rajasthan PTET 2026 Schedule: Counselling registration starts for B.Ed courses; Check when and where to apply

B.Ed. counselling registration and choice filling for Rajasthan PTET 2026 are open at ptetvmoukota2026.in until July 16, 2026. The first seat allotment result will be released on July 21, 2026.

The online registration for Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 is officially underway at ptetvmoukota2026.in. Eligible candidates who cleared the Pre-Teacher Education Test must complete their registrations and choice filling before the link closes on July 16, 2026.

Counselling schedule and allotment details

On July 21, 2026, Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will announce the first round of seat assignments. In order to secure their entrance, candidates who are assigned a seat will have a formal window from July 21 to July 27, 2026, to pay the necessary seat acceptance fee.

Step-by-step registration guide

Candidates looking to lock in their choices for the 2-year B.Ed. or 4-year integrated B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. Courses can be registered by following these steps:

Go to the official portal: ptetvmoukota2026.in.

Click on the active link designated for Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026.

Generate your login credentials through the fresh registration link.

Log in to fill out the detailed application form and submit your college preferences.

Remit the mandatory counselling application fee online.

Verify all details, hit submit, and print the confirmation page for your records.

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Overview of the entrance exam

The counselling procedure comes after the June 14, 2026, state-level entrance exam for admission to two-year B.Ed. and four-year integrated B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. programs. 200 objective-type questions covering Mental Ability, Teaching Attitude and Aptitude, General Awareness, and Language Proficiency made up the three-hour test, which had a maximum score of 600.