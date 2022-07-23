Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result DECLARED at ptetraj2022.org: Direct links, steps to check scores online

File Photo

Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test, Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result has been declared by the Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan on July 22, 2022. Students can check their Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result online via the official website - www.ptetraj2022.org.

Notably, the Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result has been declared for the B.Ed Two Year Course as well as the B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed.-Integrated 4-year course.

Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result Direct Links for various courses

Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ptetraj2022.org

Step 2: Click on B.Ed or BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed Integrated on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'PTET Result' link on the new page.

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result and take a printout for future use.

For the unversed, the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test, PTET 2022 was held on July 3, 2022, in a single session from 11:30 am to 2:20 pm. The exam was conducted in offline mode. The question paper consisted of 200 objective-type questions for a total of 600 marks for the PTET 2022 Exams. Candidates were given 3 marks for every correct answer, there was no negative marking in the PTET 2022 Exam.