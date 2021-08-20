Rajasthan PSC Recruitment 2021: RAS exam date announced on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Direct link

RPSC RAS 2021 Exam Date:Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam date for RAS 2021. Interested candidates can check the exam date through the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 27 and 28, 2021.

How to download RPSC RAS 2021 official notice

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission as shared above.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘News Section’.

Step 3: Click on the direct link, the official notice on RPSC RAS 2021 exam date is given below.

Step 4: Check, download and take a print of the official notice for future use.

RPSC RAS 2021 Exam Date: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting applications for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam -2021 (988 Vacancy). Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process has begun on August 4, 2021. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 2, 2021.

The registration process was earlier scheduled to begin from July 28 and conclude on August 27 and was later postponed due to technical reasons.

To apply for the recruitment, the candidate must be at least 21 years of age and should not be older than 40 years of age as of January 1, 2022.

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Rajasthan State Service Exam

No. of Vacancy: 363

Pay Scale: Level-12,14

Post: Rajasthan Subordinate Service

No. of Vacancy: 625

Pay Scale: Level-10, 11, 12